Village drama group gear up for first full show at Doncaster theatre

A group of drama lovers are gearing up for their first full show at a Doncaster city centre theatre.

Members of Armthorpe Community Theatre – ACT – will be appearing in Starrcrossed at Doncaster’s Little Theatre in July.

Penned by group member Helen Evans, the romantic musical comedy combines “mystery, mayhem and meteorites” and “revenge, romance and robots.”

Promotion for the play says: “All is quiet, the Captain is snoozing, the crew are complaining and the robot is malfunctioning, so just a normal Tuesday aboard the spaceship Supernova.

"Things soon change with the arrival of Ambassador Celeste and her beautiful daughter Starr.

"However tragedy is around the corner when the crew encounters a freak asteroid storm which knocks the ship off course and they come face to face with the mysterious and malevolent Estelle.”

The new group, based at Armthorpe Community Centre, will be performing the show at Doncaster Little Theatre on 11 and 12 July from 7.30pm.

Tickets are price £10, concessions £8 and are available HERE

Said Helen: “We are a small voluntary group and this production is a big deal to us.

"We put a family pantomime on at Christmas and a cabaret evening last month to help raise funds to purchase costumes for Starrcrossed. This is our first full show and we are really excited.”

ACT’s singing group meets on Monday evenings 7.30pm to 9pm and the drama group is every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

For more details, visit the Facebook page HERE or email [email protected]