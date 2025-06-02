Village drama group gear up for first full show at Doncaster theatre

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A group of drama lovers are gearing up for their first full show at a Doncaster city centre theatre.

Members of Armthorpe Community Theatre – ACT – will be appearing in Starrcrossed at Doncaster’s Little Theatre in July.

Penned by group member Helen Evans, the romantic musical comedy combines “mystery, mayhem and meteorites” and “revenge, romance and robots.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Promotion for the play says: “All is quiet, the Captain is snoozing, the crew are complaining and the robot is malfunctioning, so just a normal Tuesday aboard the spaceship Supernova.

ACT will be performing Starrcrossed at the Little Theatre.ACT will be performing Starrcrossed at the Little Theatre.
ACT will be performing Starrcrossed at the Little Theatre.

"Things soon change with the arrival of Ambassador Celeste and her beautiful daughter Starr.

"However tragedy is around the corner when the crew encounters a freak asteroid storm which knocks the ship off course and they come face to face with the mysterious and malevolent Estelle.”

The new group, based at Armthorpe Community Centre, will be performing the show at Doncaster Little Theatre on 11 and 12 July from 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are price £10, concessions £8 and are available HERE

Said Helen: “We are a small voluntary group and this production is a big deal to us.

"We put a family pantomime on at Christmas and a cabaret evening last month to help raise funds to purchase costumes for Starrcrossed. This is our first full show and we are really excited.”

ACT’s singing group meets on Monday evenings 7.30pm to 9pm and the drama group is every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

For more details, visit the Facebook page HERE or email [email protected]

Related topics:DoncasterTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice