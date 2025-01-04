Vampires Rock: New musical show "20 years in the making" coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Vampires Rock chapter is on its way to Doncaster later this year – in a show that’s been 20 years in the making.

Eternal Love: The Musical, starring Steve Steinman, will celebrate 22 years of his epic Vampires Rock chronicles.

The show features over 20 original songs from two no.1 albums including six no.1 singles and the no.1 hit by legendary Doncaster songwriter John Parr, Everything They Said Was True.

With a full cast of amazing singers, dancers and musicians this truly is a night for musical theatre and rock fans alike.

The latest Vampires Rock show is coming to Doncaster.

The story began over two hundred years ago, where the villagers chased the Baron (played by the charismatic Steve Steinman) and his motley crew of vampires out of their beloved home and castle, Club Live and Let Die.

They fled across land and sea to end up in an old, abandoned ghost train ride where they took refuge, causing havoc and mayhem amongst the locals.

Many years pass, the Baron decides to return to his homeland, reclaim his castle and search for his long-lost love Pandora, who was left for dead in the great fire.

Always at his side is Bosley; his butler and confidante, who helps the Baron - with hilarious consequences at times.

The red carpet world premiere of Vampires Rock – Eternal Love: The Musical will be held in Hull on January 24 – with the show then coming to Cast in Doncaster on March 21 and 22.

On New Year’s Day, the brand-new musical’s original score, double album soundtrack was officially released – containing all 20 original compositions featured in the show

On target to achieve £2m at the box office, Vampires Rock – Eternal Love: The Musical is the first rock musical to feature an original score for 50 years.

The show provides a fitting climax to the Vampires Rock trilogy, says producer Steve Steinman.

It picks up where the two previous Vampires Rock spectaculars left off, but this time with a score of all original compositions.

The show stars Steve as the chromatic Baron Von Rockula.

He says: “It features a huge cast and production values that would normally be seen on the stages of the West End.

“Vampires Rock Eternal Love is to tour the country bringing this unique musical to the masses.”

Steve added: “It’s an hilarious, brand-new rock musical, once again featuring our incredible cast.

“We will take audiences on an epic journey into a fantastical, dark, thrilling world filled with vampires.

“The love-struck Vampire Baron searches for eternal love as he takes his new bride.”

Promising a unique blend of musical theatre, original rock anthems, classic vampire tales, and the electrifying ambience of a rock concert, Eternal Love: The Musical is guaranteed to be a truly unique experience for theatre audiences.

“With laugh-out-loud humour, this is a night you won’t want to miss,” said Steve.

The 38-date tour visits the UK’s most prestigious venues as it travels from Inverness to Southampton, and all points in between.