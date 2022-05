Doncaster Little Theatre will stage its Ukraine Benefit Night show from 7pm on Friday.

The event will be an evening of music, comedy, poetry and spoken word to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

It will also include a bake sale and raffle.

The show will help the humanitarian effort for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.