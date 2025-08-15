TV’s Shazia Mirza coming to Cast Comedy Club this September.

The monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday September 5 with a quartet of effortlessly entertaining stand up performers.

Headlining the show is Shazia Mirza, whose solo touring show ‘Coconut’ was nominated for Best Stand Up Tour in Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.

A truly hilarious and sought after act all over the world her vast array of TV credits include Have I Got News For You, QI, Would I Lie To You, Eastenders, The Jonathan Ross Show, House Of Games, The One Show, Pointless Celebrities and NBC's Last Comic Standing.

She has been described by The New York Times as ‘guaranteeing audience laughter with her biting deadpan observations.’ Opening the night is Masai Graham.

Described by Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney as being ‘annoyingly good’, Masai has won the Dave's Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe twice and is also a former UK Pun Championship winner (under his pseudonym General Punochet).

In an average set he delivers over one hundred jokes in half an hour. Expect puns, one liners and dizzying wordplay in this 3.3 laughs per minute bonanza.

Also appearing are the ribald Kirsty Munro and Best New Yorkshire Act winner Rich McCulloch, whilst the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown is compere.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £15 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

Cast Comedy Club takes place at Cast on Waterdale.