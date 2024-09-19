TV comic Josh Widdicombe announces Doncaster date as part of huge UK tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Television stand-up star Josh Widdicombe is coming to Doncaster as part of a huge UK tour.

The Last Leg star will be bringing his Not My Cup of Tea tour to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 4 next year.

A tour spokesperson said: “Josh Widdicombe is back on tour – not again!

"By now he has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself.

"Expect it to be shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea.”

The 41-year-old began performing live in 2008 and made his television breakthrough when he became a regular on satirical news quiz show Mock The Week in 2012 and in 2013, became a regular on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

Tickets are available HERE