TV comedy favourite Sarah Millican bringing UK tour to Doncaster this week
The stand-up star’s date at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour on November 15 comes after a previous appearance on October 27 last year.
She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”
A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.
"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.
"In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other.
"Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.”
