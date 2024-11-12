TV comedy favourite Sarah Millican bringing UK tour to Doncaster this week

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Comedian Sarah Millican is bringing her UK tour to Doncaster this week – due to popular demand.

The stand-up star’s date at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour on November 15 comes after a previous appearance on October 27 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”

A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.

Sarah Millican is in Doncaster this week.Sarah Millican is in Doncaster this week.
Sarah Millican is in Doncaster this week.

"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other.

"Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.”

Full details of all upcoming shows at The Dome are available HERE

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice