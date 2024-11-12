TV comedy favourite Sarah Millican bringing UK tour to Doncaster this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Sarah Millican is bringing her UK tour to Doncaster this week – due to popular demand.

The stand-up star’s date at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour on November 15 comes after a previous appearance on October 27 last year.

She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”

A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.

Sarah Millican is in Doncaster this week.

"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.

"In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other.

"Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.”

