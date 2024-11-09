TV comedy favourite Jimmy Cricket to play 50th anniversary show in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST

Come ‘ere, there’s more – television comedy favourite Jimmy Cricket is coming to Doncaster to celebrate 50 years in showbiz.

The Northern Irish stand-up star, 79, famed for his L and R wellies and of course, letters from his “Mammy” will be hosting his Big Show at Cast on May 6 next year.

Jimmy’s amazing career in comedy includes his own TV and radio series, Royal Command performances and even a Papal Knighthood, awarded for his services to charity.

Headlining the show, he will be joined by host  Andy Eastwood, with his dazzling array of instruments - and from Scotland, another virtuoso musician, the remarkable, multi-talented Gordon Cree.

Jimmy Cricket is coming to Doncaster.

The stunning mezzo-soprano voice of Cheryl Forbes will bring showgoers favourite songs from stage and screen, and completing the all-star line-up is the sensational Helen Farrell, with her tribute to the great divas of the sixties.

Tickets for the show are priced from £17.50 and are available HERE

