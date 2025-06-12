True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Do you think you could get away with murder?

According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do.

A new true crime talk; ‘Murder: Staged’ is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre; uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheish said: “The ‘CSI effect’ has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.

True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to Doncaster.placeholder image
True crime talk featuring live psychopath test is coming to Doncaster.

“Murder: Staged will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth.”

The show will appear at Doncaster Little Theatre tonight, Thursday, June 12, at 7.30pm.

This two-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not

been seen on stage live before.

Cheish added: “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on.”

Related topics:DoncastermurderBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice