True crime murder talk featuring live psychopath test coming to Doncaster

A fascinating true crime talk where audience members can find out if they are a pyschopath is coming to Doncaster.

Do you think you could get away with murder?

According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather, as seen and heard on BBC, many people do.

Her new true crime talk Murder: Staged is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre, uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

And those in attendance will be able to take part in a live test to see if they have murderous traits – with the survey previously unveiling some suprirse results among audience members.

Cheish said: “The CSI effect has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.

“Murder Staged will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth.”

Following previous sold-out shows across the UK, the new tour will appear at Doncaster Little Theatre on Thursday, 12 June from 7.30pm.

The two-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not been seen on stage live before.

She said: “This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan.”

Cheish said: “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on.”

Tickets for Murder Staged are available from the Doncaster Little Theatre website which can be found HERE