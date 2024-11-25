The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe: Children's classic comes to Doncaster
Written by C. S. Lewis and adapted by Glyn Robbins, the show takes place in the Second Space at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from November 26-30.
A spokesperson said: “JKL Productions invite you to enter the magical land of Narnia which has been dominated by the White Witch, making it always winter, never Christmas.
"That is, until Lucy finds her way in through the Wardrobe, followed eventually by her siblings Edmund, Peter and Susan.
"Can the return of Aslan, helped by all the good creatures, restore Narnia to its former glory and fulfil an ancient prophecy?”
Tickets for the production, staged by a Doncaster based theatre company, are available from the Cast box office, priced from £15.
You can purchase tickets via the website HERE
