Television favourite Sue Perkins announces stand-up show in Doncaster
You may know her as Bake-Off Sue, Taskmaster Sue, Just A Minute Sue, or the Sue that gives you travel envy - but Stand-up Sue is full of surprises.
In this brand-new show, The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins, she shares the unlikely happenings from a career in the spotlight.
What’s the fallout when your pituitary gland goes haywire on live TV?
How do you convince the public you didn’t really fall onto that hoover attachment?
And when intimate photos get splashed all over the internet, how do you switch the shame to dignity and joy?
In her first live show in over a decade, Sue delivers a hilarious treatise on stigma, humiliation, and misunderstanding.
The show will take place at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on January 22.
