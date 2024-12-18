Television comedy star Katherine Ryan announces Doncaster show date

Television comedy star Katherine Ryan has announced a date in Doncaster.

The star of UKTV’s hugely popular new series Parental Guidance as well as Comedy Central’s upcoming Out of Order, Katherine makes a return to the stage with her brand-new live show, Battleaxe, a major UK and European tour across 2024 and 2025.

The creator and star of Netflix’sThe Duchess along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room as well as 2022’s Missus, she also hosted Backstage With Katherine Ryan for Amazon Prime and starred in Sky’s Romantic Getaway with Romesh Ranganathan.

The Canadian comedian has appeared on many British panel shows, including as a regular team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, A League of Their Own, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI, Just a Minute, Have I Got News for You as well as Live At The Apollo.

Book for the February 20 date at The Dome on 01302 370777.