'Technical issue' pushes back opening night of Doncaster Cast panto Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty was due to start its seasonal run at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square tomorrow night (Friday).

But bosses have said the production will now start on Saturday instead.

A spokesman said: “Due to a technical issue in rehearsals and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to delay the opening of Sleeping Beauty.

Cast has delayed the opening of its festive panto.

“We’re still really looking forward to welcoming audiences from Saturday for our magical pantomime.”

Several customers contacted the Free Press to say they had received notifications to say the show wouldn't be going ahead on Friday, with options to book in for another date.

One said: “We were really looking forward to it, so it came as a bit of a shock, a bit out of the blue.”

The show is scheduled to run at Cast until December 31.

