Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington bringing dance show to Doncaster

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington is to bring his spectacular new dance show to Doncaster.

After dazzling audiences up and down the country, the smash-hit Kai: Evolution tour is set to go back out on the road in 2026 and will visit Cast on June 21 next year.

Sharing his evolution from where it all started as a young competition dancer to becoming a star of the hit BBC show, Kai’s show takes audience members on a mesmerising journey through an array of dance genres, showcasing his versatility and passion for dance.

It features breathtaking choreography, stunning visuals, and an incredible cast of dancers, combining a mix of classic Ballroom, Latin, and innovative dance routines that showcase Kai's extraordinary skill and creativity.

He said “I had the most incredible time on my first ever solo tour Evolution. It was such a fun and creatively brilliant show thanks to our whole team that we just had to bring it back for 2026.”

