Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland announces Doncaster stand-up show

A star of the current series of Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Doncaster for a stand-up comedy show.

Despite never having seen the show Chris McCausland became the first blind contestant to appear on the show when he was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Announcing the date at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on March 4 2026, a spokesperson said: “He's been called an "overnight success" ... even though he's been doing this for bloody yonks!

“You might have seen him on Strictly Come Dancing, Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg, and tons more as well.

“Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making.”

The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now!

Recommended age: 16+

Tickets are available HERE