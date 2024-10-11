Showbiz icon Su Pollard celebrates 50 years in limelight with Doncaster show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She’s one of TV’s most colourful stars – and stage and screen icon Su Pollard is coming to Doncaster to celebrate 50 years in showbiz.

Meet Su and her accompanist live on stage to celebrate her half century in show business with a night of hilarious laughter, fabulous songs and wonderful stories when she comes to Cast in Doncaster’s Sir Nigel Gresley Square on February 27 next year.

For 50 years, the legendary Su Pollard has delighted audiences, starring in the nation’s best-known TV shows and on stages around the globe in some of the world’s most-loved musicals.

From humble beginnings on TV’s Opportunity Knocks – where she came second to a singing dog - through her years as Maplin’s chalet maid Peggy in the hit BBC TV holiday camp comedy series Hi-de-Hi!, to her West End and national touring roles in Godspell, Annie and Little Shop of Horrors, and her more recent TV appearances on Celebrity Masterchef, Gimme Gimme Gimme and Would I Lie To You? - it’s been an non-stop action-packed half-century of sheer entertainment. And she’s only getting started!

Su Pollard is coming to Doncaster.

Su’s new one-woman show Still Fully Charged brings a national treasure face-to-face with an adoring public to celebrate the amazing characters she has been fortunate enough to play, the incredible friends and colleagues she met along the way, and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career.

So join Su for an evening of hilarious stories from 50 years in show business, featuring songs from the shows, backstage secrets from her diaries, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters!

Accompanied live on stage by her musical director Steven Edis, Su Pollard, winner of the 2023 Panto Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 1988 award for Rear of the Year, is here to show that she’s Still Fully Charged and still ready for ‘Action!’

Tickets for the show, which gets under way at 7.30pm on February 27, 2025, are priced from £27.50 and are available from the Cast box office and from the website, which can be found HERE