Russian shows pulled from Doncaster's Cast website as customers told performances axed

Last week, the performances were still scheduled to go ahead as venues up and down the country pulled shows featuring Russian performers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Madama Butterfly, presented by the Russian State Opera was due to take place at the venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on March 30, while Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, both performed by the Russian National Ballet were due to be staged on October 27 and 28.

However, all three shows have now been removed from the venue’s website and it is understood customers have received emails informing them of the cancellations.

Doncaster's Cast Theatre.

We have contacted Cast for response.

Last week, the venue said it was reviewing the situation with promoters and following the guidance of UK Theatres.

It came as Amande Concerts, the promoters of all three shows, issued a statement.

A spokesman said: “In light with the current tragic situation in Ukraine, we would like to clear a few unknown facts and write our position.

“It goes without saying that we strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine.

"Arts and politics are not connected, these are innocent people who are being affected. They cannot alter any political situation; however, they do feel the effect of them.

“The ballet production is brought to you by an English company, Amande Concerts Ltd, registered in the UK, who have worked with the best of the best performing arts organisations from Eastern Europe for over twenty years.

"Russian National Ballet" is a brand name established by a UK company, Amande Concerts.

"This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from artistic institutions in Russia and countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

"We understand the potential for confusion this name causes, but there is no link between Amande Concerts to the Russian 'state' as a political entity.

The "Russian National Ballet" is a UK registered trademark that has been used in the same context as, for example, English National Ballet.

"The brand name only relates to the geographical location of the performing theatres.

"We can confirm that Amande Concerts does not receive any public or commercial money from Russian organisations.

"Amande Concerts has been self-sufficient without any sponsoring support from ant state or organisation, including Great Britain.

“Please also note that Amande Concerts brings ballet and opera productions to the UK from Eastern Europe, we have in our casts, nationalities from all over the world including Belarus, USA, Japan, France, Russia, Kazakhstan, Estonia and of course also Ukraine.”

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin’s brutal and deadly invasion of Ukraine, countries around the world have imposed sanctions against Russia, cutting ties with the country and withdrawing products and services in a worldwide boycott.