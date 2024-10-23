Rising stars of burlesque set to star in colourful Doncaster stage show
Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will play host to The Booby Trap Burlesque and Cabaret Student Showcase on November 2 with an evening of glamourous performances, thrills and spills and plenty of sass and style.
A spokesperson said: “Get ready for a night of sassy surprises as The Boobytrap Burlesque and Cabaret proudly present their debut student showcase.
“Witness the rising stars of burlesque sparkle and shine under the guidance of the ever-fabulous Tawny Kay.”
Guest performer Pandora Carnage will also be taking to the stage in the show which gets under way in the theatre’s second space at 7.45pm.
