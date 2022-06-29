Popular children's residential theatre camp to return to Doncaster this summer

Young people aged 8-17, and of course parents, will be delighted to hear that Centre Stage Theatre Camp, now in its fourth year, has been extended to four days and will run from August 24-27.

All children who attend will also perform a full production on stage for parents and friends.

“Previous years' camps have been a great success,” said camp director Nathan Kennedy. “Children who have previously attended have gone on to perform on stage and screen and have thanked us for the part we’ve played in their development.”

Conisbrough’s Kingswood conference centre will once again become a hive of theatre excitement as industry experts work with children.

An added bonus of the camp is that those attending get the opportunity to enjoy an adventure activity, with the Zip Wire and High Ropes favourites in previous years.

“I really enjoy Centre Stage” said Anya Bristow. “I love how intense and exciting it is which is why I’ve attended three times so far”

Vinnie, a new camper last year, said: “It felt like a big family vibe. My experience was brilliant, I would definitely recommend it.”

One parent said: “It was the first time our son had been away overnight and we were all a little anxious. We kept track on the progress of the camp on social media and he was always smiling and looked like he was having an amazing time which made us feel loads better.”