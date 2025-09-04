Politician turned TV traveller Michael Portillo is coming to Doncaster

From Secretary of State to television traveller, broadcaster Michael Portillo is coming to Doncaster to lift the lid on his extraordinary life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Conservative Party politician is now best known for his railway documentaries and will be coming to The Dome next year to present a show entitled A Life Of Two Halves.

The show will take place on October 9, 2026.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “The inimitable Michael Portillo takes to the stage for an evening of funny, insightful and moving stories from his extraordinary life – from politics to television to his world-famous railway adventures.

Michael Portillo is coming to Doncaster.

“Don’t miss this unmissable journey – all aboard!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His broadcast series include railway documentaries such as Great British Railway Journeys and Great Continental Railway Journeys and he switched to broadcasting after losing his seat at the 1997 General Election, one of the biggest shocks of the night.

Tickets are available from The Dome HERE