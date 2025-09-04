Politician turned TV traveller Michael Portillo is coming to Doncaster
The former Conservative Party politician is now best known for his railway documentaries and will be coming to The Dome next year to present a show entitled A Life Of Two Halves.
The show will take place on October 9, 2026.
A spokesperson for The Dome said: “The inimitable Michael Portillo takes to the stage for an evening of funny, insightful and moving stories from his extraordinary life – from politics to television to his world-famous railway adventures.
“Don’t miss this unmissable journey – all aboard!
His broadcast series include railway documentaries such as Great British Railway Journeys and Great Continental Railway Journeys and he switched to broadcasting after losing his seat at the 1997 General Election, one of the biggest shocks of the night.