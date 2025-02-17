Young people across Doncaster will have the opportunity to watch a new theatre production in their school hall as the National Theatre brings a nationwide school touring production of The LeftBehinds directly into local schools from 24 – 28 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Cast in Doncaster, the tour will visit Sir Thomas Wharton and McAuley Catholic High School in Doncaster.

Co-created by Bristol playwright Ross Willis and director Ned Bennett, The LeftBehinds is a new production set in a post-apocalyptic future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LeftBehinds must race across a desolate wasteland in a high-octane quest to rebuild an android, unlock its power and save the planet.

National Theatre’s nationwide tour of The LeftBehinds to visit Doncaster schools to inspire creativity in students.

This new production gives students in Doncaster access to a genre-pushing theatrical experience in their school hall. In addition to seeing the show in their school hall, pupils will take part in an interactive workshop exploring the technical elements to produce the show and teachers will

receive accompanying education resources.

Part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships programme, the tour will be seen by 10,000 young people, visiting secondary school halls from 13 January - 28 March 2025. In partnership with local theatres, the production will also tour to schools across Outer East London and South Essex, Sunderland, Stoke-on-Trent, Wolverhampton, North Devon, Greater Manchester, Leicester and Peterborough.

The Theatre Nation Partnerships network combines local expertise with nationally delivered activity, creating more opportunities for local communities and schools to engage with cultural and creative experiences.Students in Doncaster are also taking part in Speak Up, a secondary schools programme that encourages young people to explore issues that are important to them and think, see

and bring about change by creating artistic responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships network, a national tour of Handbagged by Moira Buffini will play at Cast in Doncaster from 4-8 March.

Co-creators Ned Bennett and Ross Willis said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating again on this new incarnation of The LeftBehinds. From its beginnings at LAMDA to its development with the NT, this production has continually evolved, and we’re delighted to now share it with young people. We couldn’t be more excited that the National Theatre is bringing this production directly into school halls across the country.”

Joe Graffham, Curriculum Team Leader for English at The Warren School, Romford, said: “The National Theatre’s production of The Left Behinds is without doubt one of the most enriching and inspiring events to have taken place at The Warren School.

"The impeccable standard of professionalism and care made us feel part of something special and, most importantly, that our students deserved to immerse themselves in theatre of the highest calibre. Also, the Q&A provided a wonderful opportunity for students to learn more about careers in the arts and the breadth of opportunities in live theatre – a career which, thanks to the NT, is now a prospect for many of our students!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LeftBehinds cast includes Ryn Alleyne as Kit KnightShade, Tanaka Mpofu as Bandit, Julian Brett as Shadow, Gabriella Foley as Rot, Francis Nunnery as the Android, Ethan Hughes as Beandigo, Emma Gray as Ducky, and Brandon Kimaryo as swing.

The creative team includes Associate Director Rachel Lemon, Movement Director Jackie Kibuka, Puppetry Designer, Builder and Director Matt Hutchinson, Production Manager Jordan Harris, Set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe, Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, Composer & Sound Designer Giles Thomas, Casting Director Abby Galvin, Associate Designer Jasmine Araujo, Associate Lighting Designer Lucy Adams and Trainee Resident Director Rrita Pula.

Reaching a record number of young people last year, the National Theatre’s Learning & National Partnerships Department aims to inspire young people nationwide, widen access to creative experiences in schools and boost skills to support the next generation of theatre-makers.

For more information about Theatre Nation Partnerships and the schools tour, visit the NT Website.