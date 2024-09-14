Much loved children's classic book Dear Zoo coming live to the stage in Doncaster

A much-loved children’s classic book is coming live to the stage in Doncaster for the very first time.

Dear Zoo - Live on Stage! is a wonderful adventure based on the popular, well-loved lift-the-flap book Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell.

Due to overwhelming demand the show, which was first brought to life in 2018 as a brilliant new stage production, return to UK theatres in 2024 including Doncaster’s Cast.

As a book, Dear Zoo, has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982 and has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide and is available in 31 languages.

Dear Zoo Live on Stage! will continue to delight audiences when it comes to Cast on October 30 and 31.

Celebrating 42 years in 2024, Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell’s much-loved story about a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet, continues to delight new generations of children and parents as they lift the flaps in search of the perfect animal.

A colourful animal cast, interactive storytelling and the emotional sentiment that lies behind welcoming a perfect new addition to the family, has made Dear Zoo a popular choice for parents to share with babies and very young children.

A fierce lion, a naughty monkey, a big elephant, a grumpy camel, a tall giraffe, a scary snake, a jumpy frog and a perfect puppy are the precious cargo introduced in the book.

Drawing on themes of shared experiences, belonging together, welcoming a new arrival, and finding the perfect family fit, the Dear Zoo brand celebrates the powerful bond between parent and child and continues to find its own home as a family favourite year after year.

Written by Rod Campbell, produced by NLP Ltd and directed by Brad Fitt. Dear Zoo Live on Stage! is suitable for children aged 1+.

Brought to life through child-engaging puppets, original music and lots of audience interaction and participation, the show immediately appeals to families and children who already love the book and will serve as a wonderful introduction to those coming to the story for the first time.

Rod Campbell is the master of interactive storytelling and an expert in early learning for pre-schoolers. As a trusted household name, his books have stood the test of time and continue to be a staple addition to the family bookshelf and a popular choice for early years’ teachers.

The creator of more than 200 books for children, Rod Campbell’s unique ability to be both fun and reassuring encourages children to discover and delight in the world around them.

Commenting on Dear Zoo live on stage! Rod Campbell said, “I can hardly believe that Dear Zoo has celebrated its 42 nd anniversary and I really am enormously touched and delighted that successive generations of young children continue to love Dear Zoo - their obvious pleasure when interacting with it is so gratifying to see, and for me is the very greatest of compliments!”

“I’m absolutely delighted that Dear Zoo is being brought to life on stage for the very first time!”

Tickets are available from Cast or www.dearzoolive.com