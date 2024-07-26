Magical Christmas pantomime "Jack & The Beanstalk" to debut at Empress Building

By Jemma BrannanContributor
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Empress Building is delighted to announce the highly anticipated debut of "Jack & The Beanstalk," a Lemon Jelly Pantos production. This classic pantomime promises to deliver a festive extravaganza full of laughter, music, and magic.

The show will feature beloved characters such as Jack, Dame Trott, and Daisy, along a talented cast. Audiences can expect giant-sized jokes, vibrant costumes, and stunning sets in this hour-long, family-friendly performance.

Peter Rowell, Director of Lemon Jelly Creative, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to bring 'Jack & The Beanstalk' to the Empress Ballroom. It's a timeless story with something for everyone, and our team has worked tirelessly to create a show that will enchant and entertain audiences of all ages."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jemma Evans, General Manager of Empress Building, added: "This pantomime marks a special milestone for us, and we are excited to welcome families to experience the joy and magic of live theatre during the holiday season. It's the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with loved ones."

Jack and the Beanstalk Family PantomimeJack and the Beanstalk Family Pantomime
Jack and the Beanstalk Family Pantomime

The performances will take place on Saturday, November 30 with shows at 2pm and 4pm. Don't miss this opportunity to join Jack on his adventure up the beanstalk and into a world of wonder.

For more information and to book tickets, visit Empress Building's official website.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.