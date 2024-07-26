Magical Christmas pantomime "Jack & The Beanstalk" to debut at Empress Building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Empress Building is delighted to announce the highly anticipated debut of "Jack & The Beanstalk," a Lemon Jelly Pantos production. This classic pantomime promises to deliver a festive extravaganza full of laughter, music, and magic.

The show will feature beloved characters such as Jack, Dame Trott, and Daisy, along a talented cast. Audiences can expect giant-sized jokes, vibrant costumes, and stunning sets in this hour-long, family-friendly performance.

Peter Rowell, Director of Lemon Jelly Creative, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to bring 'Jack & The Beanstalk' to the Empress Ballroom. It's a timeless story with something for everyone, and our team has worked tirelessly to create a show that will enchant and entertain audiences of all ages."

Jemma Evans, General Manager of Empress Building, added: "This pantomime marks a special milestone for us, and we are excited to welcome families to experience the joy and magic of live theatre during the holiday season. It's the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with loved ones."

The performances will take place on Saturday, November 30 with shows at 2pm and 4pm. Don't miss this opportunity to join Jack on his adventure up the beanstalk and into a world of wonder.