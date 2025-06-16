Legendary TV comedian announces return to Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 05:55 BST
An iconic television comedian has announced a date at a popular Doncaster pub next year.

Mick Miller, star of TV’s The Comedians and New Faces, will appear at The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall on January 23.

A spokesperson said: “Hurry, as this will sell out fast.

"Mick is best known for his distinctive bald head and long hair around the sides, as well as his dry wit and observational humour.

Comedian Mick Miller is coming to Doncaster.placeholder image
"His style of humour often revolves around everyday life, and he has remained a beloved figure on the UK comedy circuit for decades."

The 75-year-old has already starred at the Doncaster Road bar previously and before finding fame and fortune as a comic in the clubs of northern England he began his career as a footballer for Port Vale.

Since then, he has been a regular at Blackpool, working men's clubs, cruises and after-dinner speeches.

Tickets, priced at £20, include a pie and pea supper and are available HERE

