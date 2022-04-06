Kerry Katona teams up with Coronation Street and Blue Peter stars for Doncaster panto

The musical star will be in town for a starring role in a colourful version of much-loved stage favourite The Wizard Of Oz.

The show takes place at Cast today and Thursday and also features Blue Peter host Barney Harwood as well as Brian Capron, best known for his role as serial killer Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.

Join Dorothy and her dog, Toto, as they follow the Yellow Brick Road and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage.

With the help of her new found friends can Dorothy reach the emerald city, defeat the Wicked Witch and get help from the wonderful Wizard of Oz?