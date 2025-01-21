Johnny Cash Roadshow coming to Doncaster on 20th anniversary tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Johnny Cash fans are set for an evening devoted to The Man in Black as a show celebrating the acclaimed American star comes to Doncaster on its 20th anniversary tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will come to Cast on Friday 28 February and the world’s premier tribute to the legendary musician promises all the hits and more.

Heading into its 20th year on the road and stronger than ever, this fast-paced, energetic, and constantly evolving show is now the longest-running and most critically acclaimed tribute show across the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set on a Grand ‘Ole Opry style stage, the Roadshow brings you the best of Johnny Cash’s catalogue of songs in one night’s entertainment.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is coming to Doncaster.

Fans can look forward to iconic hits such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, and Hurt.

With standing ovations every night, this is the longest-running and best celebration of Johnny Cash in the world today. It’s guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

The tour kicked off on 17 January Malvern, Worcestershire, with performances scheduled in major cities across the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Switzerland throughout 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All dates can be found on the website www.johnnycashroadshow.com

Lead performer Clive John (Johnny Cash), is a muti-award-winning singer songwriter, with eight albums of his own material under his belt.

His album The Spirit was nominated best country album of the year and the title single was no 1 in the Country Music charts for eight weeks.

His rendition of Hurt, recorded Live at Her Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen was no.1 worldwide for four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive is the founder and theatre director for the Johnny Cash Roadshow and has been his passion for the last 20 years - so this year is a special not to be missed show.

Ashley Cavell (June Carter) is no stranger to the stages, with her most recent leading role in Vampires Rock which toured the theatres and arenas across the UK.

Her background in stage performance and dance runs form the cruise ships to the stages with many of the top tribute shows in the UK and Europe, such as Little Mix, ABBA Meatloaf and the Spice Girls.

A spokesperson said: “We are incredibly excited to celebrate 20 years of the Johnny Cash Roadshow. This tour is a tribute to Johnny’s enduring legacy and the fans who have supported us throughout the years,” said Clive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Johnny Cash’s music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. We can’t wait to bring his timeless songs to life on stage once again,” added Ashley

Tickets are from £24 and can be accessed from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com.