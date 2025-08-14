Internationally acclaimed Frankie Valli tribute show coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:49 BST
An internationally-acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is coming to Doncaster later this year.

On Friday 12 September, Big Girls Don't Cry returns to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The electric show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest featuring hits such as Sherry, Walk Like a Man, Grease, and of course, Big Girls Don't Cry.

The group skyrocketed to worldwide stardom 60 years ago with No. 1 hit Sherry and the show will feature other timeless classics such as Rag Doll, Oh What A Night and Silence is Golden.

The Frankie Valli tribute show is coming to Doncaster.

Time to hang on to what you got. . . it’s the time, it’s the place, it’s the motion.

This non-stop hit machine, authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band will transport you back in time to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying all your favourites.

