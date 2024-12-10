Heart-warming Christmas show for toddlers to open at Doncaster's Cast

A heart-warming Christmas show for toddlers takes to the stage at Doncaster’s Cast theatre this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 11 December, Midnight Mole, a gentle and tactile festive-themed show for toddlers, opens at the Sir Nigel Gresley Square venue’s Second Space stage.

Running alongside their Main Stage family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, Midnight Mole is a heart-warming, musical, moon-dancing adventure for toddlers aged six months to four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by The Egg, the creative team behind the sold-out 2022 Christmas show Snow Mouse, this show is the ideal first-time theatre experience for young families.

Midnight Mole runs at Cast until Christmas Eve.

Under the light of the silvery moon, Madame Ranevsky is playing with her nighttime friends beneath her cherry trees for the very last time before she moves house, when up from his mound jumps Midnight Mole!

With a nose for mysterious knick-knacks, Mole leads her on an adventure of discovery - above and below ground – opening her eyes to the wonders of the world and starting Madame R on her new journey.

With a nod to Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, the story of Midnight Mole will excite and delight this festive season!

The show is for ages 6 months to 4 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midnight Mole opens in Cast’s Second Space on Wednesday 11 December and runs until Christmas Eve.

Tickets are priced from £10 and can be accessed from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com.

For a full list of upcoming events at Cast through the festive period and into 2025, visit castindoncaster.com