Hancock's Half Hour: Lost TV episodes coming to the stage in Doncaster

Lost episodes of classic TV sitcom Hancock’s Half Hour are to be brought to the stage in Doncaster.

Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost TV Episodes will come to Bawtry’s Phoenix Theatre on Septemer 23 when audiences will be able to enjoy three live stage production episodes of the show which played to audiences of more than 20 million at its height.

In 1954, comedian Tony Hancock burst onto the BBC with a comedy show unlike anything the British public had seen or heard before.

Surrounded by a stellar cast including Carry On greats Sid James, Hattie Jacques and Kenneth Williams, the series proved just as successful when it transferred to television.

Written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, Hancock’s Half Hour redefined comedy and continues to entertain audiences to this very day.

Hambledon Productions have recreated three, ’lost’ episodes from the original TV series.

Missing from the BBC archives, this UK tour will mark the very first time these hilarious scripts have been brought to life since their original broadcast.

Commemorating 100 years of Tony Hancock, and 70 years of ‘Hancock’s Half Hour’, take a trip to 23 Railway Cuttings, East Cheam and join Kenneth, Hattie, Sid and ‘The Lad Himself’ for three classic episodes of this ground-breaking, timeless comedy.

Episodes include 'The Bequest', 'The Russian Prince' and 'The Auction'

Grimsby-born actor and playwright John Hewer stars in the production.

"As a performer, you want to be meticulous," says John.

"We cannot bring Tony, Sid, Hattie, Kenneth and Liz back to life, but we can honour their genius, and Ray and Alan's, with these affectionate revivals of these golden, ageless scripts, and, hopefully, extend the legacy to younger audiences and the next generation.

"There will always be a part of any individual performer which you cannot mask, and it would be unwise not to admit and accept that.

"The audiences are equally savvy.

"However it's that shared mutual love that makes these revivals such a pleasure to both perform and to witness, and I'm extremely proud to be recreating Hancock, and bringing these particular episodes, lost from the archive, to life, for the very first time since the original broadcasts in 1956 and 1957."

John has also channeled his inner Harold Steptoe, Spike Milligan and Tommy Cooper in hit theatre shows.

Carry On actor Leslie Phillips said "the dear boy's a comedy genius" while The Stage said "John Hewer captures the Cooper style, from the mumbled speech and loud laughter to the awkward giant body language."

Steptoe and Son co-creator Ray Galton lavished praise on John's stage adaptation saying "The affection for the original shines through in this fine production. I'm delighted that the scripts and the characters continue to be cherished after all this time. The performances are marvellous."

Tickets are priced at £16 and are available HERE