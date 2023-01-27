Doncaster's Cast theatre to mark 10th birthday with year-long celebration of events

The venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square first opened its doors in 2013 and is marking the anniversary with a packed programme from January through to December.

Bosses say the theatre will be sharing performances to welcome diverse audiences from across the newly recognised City of Doncaster and beyond.

Since opening on 6 September 2023, Cast has sold over 675,000 tickets, welcoming bookers from over 113,000 households.

Cast is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Each year, more than 5,000 participants take part in Cast activity, independently or through schools and community organisations, and Cast works with more than 20 artists on creative projects.Highlights for this 10th birthday year include:

Reflections in Colour: a series of short films following three young artists of colour in Doncaster; rapper David Walusimbi, activist and producer Olivia Jones, and photographer Rasha Kotaiche. Shot by Rajnish Madaan and animated by Natasha Clarke. Part of Cast Digital Commissions (Thu 9 Feb)

Glass House: a digital commission from Doncaster artist Wayne Sables. This will be a free event taking place on Sir Nigel Gresley outside Cast in autumn 2023

The Odyssey - The Cyclops: a co-production with National Theatre Public Acts, written by Tajinder Singh Hayer and performed by a Doncaster community company (15-16 Apr 2023)

Beauty and the Beast: an original take on the family favourite Cast pantomime (1-31 Dec 2023)

Children of The Night: a Cast commission, written and created by Doncaster-born writer Danielle Phillips (21-25 Feb 2023)

Time Casters: a Cast Youth Theatre production on the main stage, co-created by members of the Youth Theatre (15 Jul 2023)

New Leaf: from digital pioneers Chronic Insanity; uses virtual reality to examine the meaningful changes we can make to combat the climate crisis (28 Mar – 1 Apr)

balletLORENT: The team will return to Cast after ten years with a reimagining of Rapunzel, a production from Cast’s opening season (autumn 2023)

Cast will also be sharing an exciting programme of visiting work, including an increased drama offer, with Bouncers (25-28 Jan) by the John Godber Company in association with Cast and Sucker Punch (7-10 Jun) from the National Theatre as part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships programme, bringing more mid-scale drama to regional theatres.

The Cast participation programme continues to grow, with workshops for beginners and experienced writers through Scriptworks, Cast Youth Theatre, Speak Up in schools, Hello Baby Café Mornings and regular Dementia Friendly Cinemas and Open Days. In addition, the Artist Development programme will establish new associate artists, offer creative workshops and join the Graeae Beyond programme.

More programming to be announced throughout the year.

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: "Cast is ten years young and we’re inviting everyone to celebrate.

"There's so much to be proud of, looking back over the past 10 years, and it’s with those strong foundations that we’re able to share such a dynamic programme this year.

"This year is filled with exciting local commissions, across the theatre, out in the city, and in virtual reality too.

"Of course, we also continue our vibrant programme of visiting work from the best UK touring companies with drama, dance, music, comedy and more. We hope that you will support Doncaster’s unique theatre and join us at Cast in celebrating our birthday and Doncaster’s city status.”

Ed Miliband, MP Doncaster North said: "Cast has achieved so much in its first 10 years, and I am proud to have watched it grow.

"The team have created so many opportunities for the people of Doncaster to experience brilliant performances on stage, including great drama from local writers, such as Richard Cameron’s Glee Club, to national partnerships with organisations including The Royal Ballet and the National Theatre.

