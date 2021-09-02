Doncaster Olympic star's niece set to take centre stage in Addams Family show

Anya Bristow will star as Wednesday in the hilarious production which will be held at Cast from October 12-16.

And two time world champion Sarah, who won bronze in tae kwondo for Great Britain, at the 2008 games in Beijing, will be there to support her family member when the show opens.

She said: “My niece is starring along with all the other great Doncaster talent and I’ll be attending of course!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anya Bristow will star in the Addams Family production at Cast.

The Phoenix Theatre Company production is described as a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring a score of showstopping song and dance numbers by Tony Award nominee Andrew Lippa.

The production is an original story, never seen before in any of the classic movies, comic strips, or even on the 1960s television show.

Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on that one fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Expect beautiful sets and costumes, amazing special effects, ghosts, ghouls, potions, explosions, a pyromaniac child, and a few ooky kooky spooky surprises!