Doncaster comic legend to perform fundraising comedy spectacular
Long established as one of the country’s finest comedy entertainers, Steve was voted the winning comedian in ITV’s New Faces and went on to star in his own TV show, and work as a live comedian and musician.
His humour is sharp and fresh and he has remained true to his South Yorkshire roots, enjoying countless appearances in Doncaster over the years.
An Evening With Steve Womack will take place on Friday 19 September at the Goldsmith Centre in Sprotbrough.
A spokesperson for Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council, which has set up the event said: “Come and join us for an evening of comedy and music with Steve and special guest Katie Milford.
"All ticket proceeds will be going to our chosen charity for 2025/26 Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Tickets are £15 on 01302 788093.
