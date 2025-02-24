Dom Joly bringing back Trigger Happy TV for 25th anniversary stage tour

Legendary prankster Dom Joly is bringing back his iconic show Trigger Happy TV for a 25th anniversary stage tour.

It’s been quarter of a century since Trigger Happy TV burst onto our screens, transforming the hidden camera format with its surreal universe of characters and unforgettable pranks.

Now, to celebrate 25 years of chaos, Dom is bringing his most iconic characters and sketches to the stage in the Trigger Happy TV Live – 25th Anniversary Tour.

Fans will experience beloved moments from the show, including The Giant Snail, The Traffic Warden, The Morris Dancer, The Scout, A Gang of Squirrels, and THAT Big Mobile Phone.

Dom will share behind-the-scenes stories and insights on how these unforgettable moments came to life.

But the surprises don’t stop there – this is live theatre, and fans can expect the unexpected.

Have you ever wondered what happened to The Traffic Warden or The Scout? Now’s your chance to find out...

And, as it wouldn’t be Trigger Happy TV without a little chaos, audiences are warned to stay on the lookout for pranks, unexpected events, and a chance to find themselves starring in their very own Trigger Happy TV sketch.

It’s all part of the madness, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

Four dates for the tour have so far been announced as follows

October 7: Birmingham Town Hall

October 9: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

October 12: Manchester Aviva Studios

October 14: London Adelphi Theatre

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.