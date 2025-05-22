Devastating Doncaster floods to be revisited in new stage play at Cast

The devastating floods which deluged a Doncaster village leaving it underwater for days are to be revisited in a stage play at the city’s Cast theatre.

Fishlake was swamped by flood waters from the River Don in November 2019, with dozens of homes and businesses being wrecked as the village was submerged and a major incident declared.

Now the story of those difficult days is to come to Doncaster’s Cast theatre on October 16 in a brand new stage play, simply entitled Fishlake.

Written by Fishlake resident Jeremy Fletcher, who, along with his family, was forced to leave his home during the floods, Fishlake is a deeply personal and powerful theatrical experience.

Created from the real stories of those who lived through the disaster, the production blends verbatim storytelling with music, movement and drama, capturing both the devastation and the unbreakable spirit of the community.

"Flood risk? Nah, it’ll never happen…"

But then it did.

An nstoppable wave swallowed fields, lanes, homes and lives.

In one night, 90% of the quiet Yorkshire village of Fishlake was submerged beneath floodwater.

Families fled. Crops rotted. Livelihoods crumbled. A once thriving community was thrust into the centre of a national storm - surrounded by TV crews, politicians, the military and emergency responders.

More than a play, Fishlake is a shared experience, performed by professional actors alongside a community choir. It’s a story told by those who truly understand the impact of the floods. It is an urgent, authentic reflection on survival, loss and community.

What do you take and what does the floodwater take from you?

With heartbreak and humour, Fishlake asks: What does it truly mean to belong?

Moving, unforgettable and deeply human, Fishlake is a testament to the power of community in the face of disaster.

A story of loss. A story of hope. A story of us.

Mr Fletcher said: “Fishlake has a fascinating relationship with flooding, initially caused when a Dutch engineer messed with the local waterways and caused decades of devasting floods.

"Sadly, the riverbanks that protected the village for 71 years are no match for the climate crisis.

"In November 2019, the tiny village of Fishlake suffered a devastating flood.

"There are only 200 homes - 90% of them flooded overnight and in the aftermath, some homes had to destroyed.”

Mr Fletcher, who was out of his home for nine months in the aftermath of the flood, has spoken to numerous residents impacted for the project.

The father-of-two, whose previous plays include Communicate, which was inspired by his own experience of bereavement, believes it is important to show what people went through and how much more upheaval will be caused unless the climate crisis is addressed.

He said: “It was horrendous. I’ve lived here all my life and the water had got quite close to topping the banks quite a few times before but there wasn’t a single person in the village, or from the council or the Environment Agency, who thought it would flood that night.

"When we realised it was going to flood we had about half an hour to properly prepare, pack and get out of there.”

They drove off but their car got stuck in the water and they ended up being stranded in the cold for several hours before they were eventually rescued, added Jeremy.

"When we got back in three or four days later to look around, it was soul destroying to see the state of the house which was under two-and-a-half feet of water,” he said.

Jeremy told how it feels ‘natural’ to write a play about what happened, and he described it as ‘sort of a cathartic experience’.

"I’m passionate about the climate crisis and I feel if I can’t write this play, who can,” he said.

But he said that highlighted how urgent action is needed to tackle the climate crisis before more communities lose their homes and livelihoods due to extreme weather.

“What we’ve seen is just the tip of the iceberg and it should be a warning to people,” he said.

“When the flooding happened, we had literally every TV and radio station here but now they’ve gone it’s important to keep it in the mind’s eye.

"Theatre at its best engages people and keeps important issues like climate change at the forefront of the public’s minds, which is what I’m hoping to do.”

