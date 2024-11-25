Comic Jason Manford coming to Doncaster as he announces 90 new extra dates

Comedy star Jason Manford is returning to Doncaster after adding nearly 90 extra dates to his 2025 UK tour due to incredible demand.

Following huge demand, Jason has announced an additional 89 shows in 2025 as part of his new blockbuster live tour - A Manford All Seasons - bringing the total number of tour dates to 176.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on November 29 at jasonmanford.com with the star due to visit The Dome on November 28 next year.

On a previous visit to Doncaster, he compared Lakeside to Italian tourist hot spot Lake Como.

A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest comedy offering, showcasing his iconic “expert observational comedy” (The Guardian) which is already earning him standing ovations night after night.

Jason is “blessed with the sort of laid-back charm and sharp turn of phrase you can’t manufacture” (Daily Telegraph) as well as a unique ability to connect with audiences, making him one of the nation’s favourite comedians.

Jason said: “I’m absolutely blown away by the response to this tour so far. I love touring and bringing some chuckles in these difficult times and so adding these dates means I can see even more of you all over the country”

Salford-born Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting and singing on both stage and screen.

Away from comedy, Jason recently hosted the BBC One quiz show The Answer Run, which was the most successful BBC TV quiz show launch in over 10 years.

And this December he will back on the BBC hosting a Christmas special of Have I Got Sport For You – a new spin-off of the hit satirical panel show Have I Got News For You.

A seasoned presenter, he’s fronted hit shows for the BBC and ITV, including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance.

He also dazzled as a judge on ITV1’s Starstruck and brought the house down as host of BBC One’s primetime special Big Night of Musicals.

Jason also presents his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

His other TV credits include: First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and QI (BBC Two).

In September this year, Jason joined the cast of Waterloo Road (BBC One) as the head teacher in a gripping new storyline.

On stage, Jason has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, and Curtains. Last summer Jason starred as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium, a role he reprised in his hometown of Manchester. Jason has led the cast at the Manchester Opera House as Captain Hook in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Jack in Jack and The Beanstalk and this Christmas as Prince Charming in Cinderella.

In 2022, he compared Doncaster to Italy’s Lake Como during a recent stay.

The TV star was in town for a sell-out show at The Dome – and during his trip, he took in a stroll through Lakeside which led him to compare the area to the famous picturesque Italian lake, a long time retreat for celebrities.

Sharing photos, he wrote: “Am I in Doncaster or Lake Como! Bloody hell!

"Lovely walk from Doncaster Dome with some tasty food.”

The comedian also shared pictures of his meal at the town’s former El Futuro Wine and Tapas, tucking into a creme brulee.

After the show he wrote: “A full house at Doncaster Dome tonight.

"A bull-ride of a gig, full of energy in the room that you have to ride and control till the end!

"Some great interaction and a new ending that I think I love!”

In response, Doncaster Council wrote: “We’re not sure why Jason Manford sounds surprised that Doncaster is so beautiful?”