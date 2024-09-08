Comedian Sarah Millican will return to Doncaster later this year due to popular demand.

The stand-up star’s date at The Dome on her Late Bloomer tour on November 15 comes after a previous appearance on October 27 last year.

She said: “Thrilled that my new tour has been extended with a date in Doncaster.”

A promotional release for the tour states: “When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16.

"Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.

"In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other.

"Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.”

Tickets for the show are available from The Dome Box Office via the website HERE