Comedy legend Mick Miller returns to comedy hotspot Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough on February 22, 2026, following a sellout show in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Miller has had a long and successful career stretching over 40 years.

He first came to prominence on the iconic ITV show The Comedians along with great British TV favourites Roy Walker and Stan Boardman. He also made guest appearances on 3, 2, 1, Seaside Special, and Blankety Blank with his good friend Les Dawson.

Live theatre tours and summer season shows followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Mick Miller returns to Mexborough after 2024 sell out show.

In the 1980s Mick co-hosted his own Saturday evening show on ITV called The Funny Side along with Cheryl Baker and the late Mike Smith.

Since then he has been in constant demand on the theatre circuit, working throughout the UK and in global venues.

Limited tickets available at £20 from www.mightyimperial.com.