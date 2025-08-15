Catchphrase host and stand-up star Roy Walker coming to Doncaster

Veteran comedy star and original Catchphrase quiz host Roy Walker is coming to Doncaster.

The stand-up perfomer, now 85, will join an evening of comedy at the Empress Ballroom in Mexborough on October 25.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Get ready for a side-splitting night of classic comedy and sharp wit as the legendary Roy Walker—yes, the original Catchphrase king himself—takes to the stage for a truly unforgettable evening.

“He's joined by two outstanding support acts - the brilliantly relatable Dom Woodward and the hilarious comedy magician John Archer, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

“This won’t just be a night out, it’ll be a memory you’ll be laughing about for years to come. Expect nostalgia, non-stop laughter, and a few surprises along the way.”

Tickets are on sale now, but VIP seats are strictly limited. You can get them via the website HERE