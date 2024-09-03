Britain's 'most feared comedian' announces stand-up show at Doncaster club
A stand-up comic described as ‘the UK’s most feared comedian’ is on his way to Doncaster for a show that’s not for the easily offended.
Comic Frankie Allen will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on September 8 – and the 18+ show promises an evening of extreme comedy.
A spokesperson said: “Loved. Feared. Revered.
“Move from your seat at your peril. Frankie Allen pulls no punches, bringing classic stand up comedy to a new generation.
“No two shows are the same. Frankie Allen engages the audience and will have you both laughing and crying with his hilariously unflinching stage persona.”
"Do not buy a ticket if you’re easily offended. No one is safe from a Frankie Allen roast.”
