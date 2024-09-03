Britain's 'most feared comedian' announces stand-up show at Doncaster club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stand-up comic described as ‘the UK’s most feared comedian’ is on his way to Doncaster for a show that’s not for the easily offended.

Comic Frankie Allen will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on September 8 – and the 18+ show promises an evening of extreme comedy.

A spokesperson said: “Loved. Feared. Revered.

“Move from your seat at your peril. Frankie Allen pulls no punches, bringing classic stand up comedy to a new generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Allen is on the way to Doncaster with a show that's not for the easily offended.

“No two shows are the same. Frankie Allen engages the audience and will have you both laughing and crying with his hilariously unflinching stage persona.”

"Do not buy a ticket if you’re easily offended. No one is safe from a Frankie Allen roast.”

Tickets for the show are available from the comic’s website, which can be found HERE or alternatively they can be purchased from the Imperial Music Venue at its website which can be found HERE