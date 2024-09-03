Britain's 'most feared comedian' announces stand-up show at Doncaster club

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
A stand-up comic described as ‘the UK’s most feared comedian’ is on his way to Doncaster for a show that’s not for the easily offended.

Comic Frankie Allen will appear at Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on September 8 – and the 18+ show promises an evening of extreme comedy.

A spokesperson said: “Loved. Feared. Revered.

“Move from your seat at your peril. Frankie Allen pulls no punches, bringing classic stand up comedy to a new generation.

Frankie Allen is on the way to Doncaster with a show that's not for the easily offended.

“No two shows are the same. Frankie Allen engages the audience and will have you both laughing and crying with his hilariously unflinching stage persona.”

"Do not buy a ticket if you’re easily offended. No one is safe from a Frankie Allen roast.”

Tickets for the show are available from the comic’s website, which can be found HERE or alternatively they can be purchased from the Imperial Music Venue at its website which can be found HERE

