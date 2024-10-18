Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy coming to Doncaster this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is coming to Doncaster this weekend to perform his stand-up comedy routine.

The comic, whose real name is Lee Ridley, will be topping the bill at Live At Hallcross: A Night of Comedy at the bar in Hall Gate on Saturday (October 19).

Lee, 43, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth and was left unable to speak.

After a career as a journalist, he moved into comedy and won the hearts of the nation when he triumphed on the 12th series of ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is coming to Doncaster.
Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is coming to Doncaster.

Since then, he’s also appeared on America’s Got Talent and has released his own book, I’m Only In It For The Parking.

The show, which gets under way at 8pm, will also feature Yorkshire Comedy 2022 Breakthrough Act of the Year Jonny Brook, with Graeme Rayner hosting the proceedings.

Tickets are priced at £10.

