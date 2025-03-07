Brassed Off cast and crew to reunite for special South Yorkshire screenings

Special screenings of Brassed Off, featuring performances from the Unite brass band and the return of members of the cast and crew, are set to be hosted at an iconic South Yorkshire cinema as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Located on Paternoster Row in Sheffield city centre, Showroom Cinema opened its doors to audiences on March 15, 1995.

To celebrate three decades of independent exhibition, the venue is set to bring back the celebrated 1996 British film, Brassed Off, on Saturday, March 15.

The two specials include a matinee screening and live performance from Unite the Union Brass Band, and an evening event which brings back members of the original cast and crew.

Some of the cast and crew of Brassed Off will be reuniting for a special screening

Ryan Finnigan, Head of Programming, said: “As Showroom Cinema marks 30 years of screening world-class cinema in Sheffield, it feels only right to honour a film that’s both a local favourite and a testament to the heart of this region.

“Brassed Off captures the humour and grit of an unwavering community we’ve enjoyed serving for three decades, as well as showcasing the importance and power of British cinema and Northern voices.

“Celebrating this milestone with our audiences is a perfect way to reflect on the cinema’s past, but also what we need to build upon for the future of independent cinema.”

Unite the Union Brass Band will perform live, following an afternoon screening at 2.30pm on Saturday, March, 15, 2025. The band features original members of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and has recently sold out shows of The Snowman and Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers at Showroom.

The evening screening at 7pm will be followed by a very special Q&A with original cast and crew members.

The two screenings of Brassed Off form part of a wider season at Showroom, recognising 40 years since the end of the Miners’ Strike.

Tickets for all events can be found here: https://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/minersstrike40

What is Brassed Off?

It was a movie that combined tragedy and comedy, politics and music - and brought the plight of South Yorkshire miners on to cinema screens world-wide.

On November 1, 1996, Brassed Off was released and, excuse the pun, it arrived with little fanfare.

Written and directed by Mark Herman and starring Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald, Stephen Tompkinson and Ewan McGregor, it told the troubles faced by a colliery brass band following the closure of their pit and was loosely based on the story of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and their own struggles against the closure programme.

Gradually, word spread about the movie and it became a box office smash and has gone on to become one of the most highly-regarded British movies of recent years, managing to weave a plot featuring not only some comic touches but also a host of harrowing scenes that helped spell out the misery of Margaret Thatcher’s decimation of the region’s mining industry.

The film is set in Grimley’ in the mid-1990s and the film was largely shot in Grimethorpe although several scenes were shot in Doncaster town centre including a scene shot outside Doncaster Minster.