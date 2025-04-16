An Evening Without Kate Bush: Tribute to music icon is coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Howl with the Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights as a tribute to legendary British singer and performer Kate Bush comes to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Evening Without Kate Bush, performed by Sarah-Louise Young, is coming to Cast – and the cabaret cult show, now an award-winning universally acclaimed hit, is set to continue touring across the UK in 2025.

It began on the ‘free fringe’ in August 2019 and has toured internationally since, including four UK tours, two tours to Australia and New Zealand, performances at Hay, Glastonbury, and Latitude festivals, and sold-out seasons at Soho Theatre, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening Without Kate Bush pays glorious tribute to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

An Evening Without Kate Bush is coming to Doncaster.

With inventive stagecraft, a wildly wonderful voice, and a mesmerising performance from Sarah-Louise Young, the show, based on years of Bush-related research, delves into the phenomenal fan base (known as Fish People) that Kate Bush has inspired since she first topped the UK charts in 1978.

Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or more recently joined the shoal via ‘Stranger Things’, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate this joyful, unique,

and mind-blowing experience!

Sarah-Louise is an actress, writer, director, and internationally renowned cabaret performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers.

Named one of Time Out’s Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for Acting.

As well as mainstream success in television and theatre, she has toured her own work extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and a sold-out Off-Broadway run.

She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston and Young with whom she created a new musical, ‘Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman In The World’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also premiered her new show, The Silent Treatment, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022.

An Evening without Kate Bush opens at Cast on Tuesday 10 June at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at castindoncaster.com or by calling 01302 303959.