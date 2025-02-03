A Vision Of Elvis: Spectacular tribute show to The King coming to Doncaster

Put on your blue suede shoes and celebrate the music of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with the UK’s supreme Elvis tribute show, coming to Doncaster later this year.

A Vision of Elvis comes to Cast on May 16, featuring a performer who has been dubbed "the UK’s supreme Elvis” – Rob Kingsley and his talented cast.

Rob says: "This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time.”

The performance includes the hits It's Now or Never, The Wonder of You, Burning Love, In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more.

Officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions and officially endorsed by Mr Ed Bonja – Elvis’s photographer and road manager from 1970 to 1977 - who said: “On stage, Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis.

"He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!"

A Vision of Elvis made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people.

Rob’s performance in A Vision of Elvis has won him the National Tribute Music Awards as Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute.

The show is a hit for all fans of the legendary performer, whose death in 1977 at the age of 42 sent shockwaves around the world.

Tickets for A Vision of Elvis are available at the Cast box office HERE