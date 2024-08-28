A Joke by Dan Freeman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Joke broke records in its first outing at the Edinburgh Fringe where it was an instant hit, with Doctor Who and The Hobbit star Sylvester McCoy and Star Trek favourite Robert Picardo returning for a second sell-out run at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms.

It tells the story of three strangers who appear in the middle of nowhere with no memory of who they are. However, they soon discover that one is an Englishman, one is an Irishman, and the third is… well, Scottish-ish. As they try to work out the mystery of their existence, the suspicion begins to dawn that they may be characters in a joke.

The play has been praised for its pondering on the meaning of existence, as well as a stream of brilliant one-liners. The British Theatre Guide described it as “The Gold Standard” and “a don’t miss”; the Edinburgh Evening News as “a comic masterclass”; and The Fringe Review “a privilege to witness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A guaranteed night of entertainment, the play is also a thoughtful meditation on the meaning of life, and a warm tribute to comedy in all its forms. Now, with an all-new cast, the play embarks on a national tour.

A Joke can be seen at the Montgomery Hall Theatre for one night only on Friday October 18th. Tickets available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/montgomeryhalltheatre/t-yaklgkr