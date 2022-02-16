8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson announces intimate Doncaster comedy show
Television comic Jon Richardson has announced an intimate Doncaster date next month.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:19 am
The 8 Ouf of 10 Cats star will bring his Work In Progress show to Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on March 7.
The show will see the comic trying out new material ahead of his much anticipated nationwide tour.
Tickets to see the comic, who has also appeared on Taskmaster, Meet The Richardson and Never Mind The Buzzcocks are priced at £5 each and are available at www.reytgoodevents.co.uk