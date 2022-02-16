8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson announces intimate Doncaster comedy show

The 8 Ouf of 10 Cats star will bring his Work In Progress show to Mexborough’s Imperial Music Venue on March 7.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The show will see the comic trying out new material ahead of his much anticipated nationwide tour.

Tickets to see the comic, who has also appeared on Taskmaster, Meet The Richardson and Never Mind The Buzzcocks are priced at £5 each and are available at www.reytgoodevents.co.uk