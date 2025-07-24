The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Experience is coming to town

Think you know the story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz? Think again. A brand new interactive, outdoor experience is coming to the town streets this August.

Following the success of “Chester Monte’s Murder Mystery” and “Heist Society”, I’m Puzzled are back with their most enchanting adventure yet - an escape-room style event inspired by the original tales of Oz.

In this magical reimagining, Dorothy and her friends have been taken captive by the Wicked Witch, and time is running out to save them. Glinda the Good has summoned players from far and wide to help rescue them - using only courage, cleverness, and a magical orb that connects our world to the Land of Oz.

Expect to uncover clues, crack puzzles and face down dark magic as you explore your city like never before. All you’ll need is a smartphone and a sense of adventure and you can take part in the experience any time you want.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Experience

Luke Rayner, Co-Founder of I’m Puzzled, said: “We build immersive experiences that turn ordinary streets into extraordinary adventures. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz event is our most imaginative yet - perfect for friends and families, this experience combines storytelling, teamwork and puzzle-solving in a truly unforgettable way.”

To celebrate the launch, I’m Puzzled is running its biggest ever launch sale, with savings of up to 70% off for early birds.

Players can sign up via the I’m Puzzled website to join the VIP mailing list and get exclusive early access to the sale - 24 hours before it’s announced to the public.

See you on the yellow brick road…