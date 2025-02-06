The Sleep Charity Announces Its First Wellbeing Show in Doncaster
This inspiring event will run alongside The Sleep Charity’s Sleep for All Conference, bringing together a diverse range of organisations, services, and products dedicated to improving sleep and overall wellbeing.
This new event aims to provide a holistic experience by offering expert talks, wellbeing checks, interactive sessions, and activities such as reflexology, massage, acupuncture, reiki, and aromatherapy. Attendees will have access to valuable information and tools to help them enhance their sleep quality and overall health.
“Our goal with the Wellbeing Show is to connect people with the support and resources they need to achieve better sleep and improved wellbeing,” said Vicki Beevers, CEO, The Sleep Charity. “We’re thrilled to bring this event to Doncaster and look forward to welcoming attendees to an informative and engaging experience.”
An example of exhibitors includes:
SO Nutrition
Doncaster Forest School
Hope to Sleep
Poppy Jasper CIC - mediation and therapy
Dadsley Crafting
Rosewood Wellbeing
A Stitch Different
Liet Clinic
Four Seasons Reflexology
Tropic
Relivfit- and more.
Tickets are on sale via The Sleep Charity website at £5 per ticket and the first 30 tickets sold will receive a Belledorm luxury fleece throw to be collected on entrance.
The Sleep Charity is looking for a main sponsor of the event which will be widely promoted through local media, The Sleep Charity’s website and social media.
For more information contact Lisa Artis at [email protected].
The Sleep Charity is a leading UK-based organisation committed to providing evidence-based sleep advice, education, and support to improve sleep health across all age groups.
Thesleepcharity.org.uk