The Magpie Arc "The UK Folk/Rock supergroup with Led Zeppelin vibes" at Cast, Doncaster
The Magpie Arc is a cross-border band out of Sheffield, Arran and Edinburgh and features award winning artists Nancy Kerr, Findlay Napier, Tom Wright, Alex Hunter and tour guitarist, the BBC Folk Award-winning Sam Carter.
Formed from the idea of bringing together a group of established folk musicians who would mix their song-writing styles and musicianship in a full-on electric band to create exciting new music and update the classic 60’s and 70’s British folk/rock sound, the possibilities of The Magpie Arc being something special and unique on today’s folk scene became obvious very quickly.
Friday 17th October, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster. DN1 3BU. Doors: 19:45 £23.00. Box Office: 01302 303959. Email: [email protected]