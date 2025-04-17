Right Up Our Street are excited to share their new exhibition hosted by Danum Gallery, Library and Museum – ‘The Island (The One with the High Rises)’ opening on the 19th of April.

The Island is a retrospective exhibition reflecting on the work Right Up Our Street has delivered on the Balby Bridge Estate to date. The work has been created in collaboration with the community that live and visit there.

Come and see projects including Faces of Balby Bridge exhibition by photographer Jamie Bubb, the Art Road Trip with The National Gallery and large-scale outdoor wall murals by Rob Lee and Hixxy.

The exhibition is an accumulation of this programme of work, demonstrating the journey and breadth of delivery Right Up Our Street has achieved with the community on the estate.

Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey says “This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the people on the estate and the remarkable work they have produced being shared in such a beautiful setting.”

Right Up Our Street are so pleased to be sharing the creativity and joy of this wonderful diverse community through this exhibition at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Entry is free and the exhibition is running from the 19th April to 24th May 2025.

Please visit Danum Gallery, Library and Museum’s website for their opening times.

https://www.dglam.org.uk/events/the-island-the-one-with-the-high-rises/

https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/

Right Up Our Street

Right Up Our Street is an Arts Council Funded Community Arts Project and is a network of people across the City of Doncaster creating and being a part of brilliant art and culture. It works in partnership with Doncaster’s communities, listening to what they need and want, and co-creating an arts programme that is relevant and meaningful.

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum

Behind the historic facade of Doncaster Girls High School, discover artefacts revealing Doncaster's rich history, from its Roman roots to its industrial era. Explore railway memorabilia, stories of Yorkshire soldiers, and inspiring artworks by renowned artists. Dive into our extensive library collections and learn something new.

1 . Contributed Rob Lee's Mural on the Central Family Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Hixxy's Mural of the Deaf Community Centre Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Trees by Things That Go On Things on the Balby Bridge Estate Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Trees by Things That Go On Things on the Balby Bridge Estate Photo: Submitted Photo Sales