The Hollingwood, Chesterfield's biggest wedding Fayre

By Sam Nix
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 18:53 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 09:56 BST
Planning your dream wedding? This is your sign not to miss The Ultimate Wedding Fayre at The Hollingwood, Chesterfield.

Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts.

Most Popular

Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There ill be a free goodie bags for the first 100 couples through the door!

Spire Wedding Fayresplaceholder image
Spire Wedding Fayres

Sunday 14th September, 11am – 2.30pm at Pine Street, Hollingwood, S43 2LG

Scan the QR code to grab your free ticket before they’re gone!

Meet your host

I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother

After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.

Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice